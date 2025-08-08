The public has been invited to welcome the RNLI’s newest vessel, the RNLB Betty Huntbatch.
The arrival ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, August 9 at 2pm at Douglas Inner Harbour, in front of ‘Little Fish’ on the North Quay.
The Betty Huntbatch, a Trent-class lifeboat, becomes the fastest lifeboat ever stationed at Douglas, with a top speed of 25 knots.
This marks a significant upgrade in the station’s emergency response capabilities along the local and surrounding coastline.
The vessel’s delivery from the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset, was led by volunteer coxswain Peter Cowin.
He was joined by passage crew CJ Petzer, Jonathan Banning, Oli Dimelow, Robert Radcliffe, and two RNLI staff coxswains.
During the multi-day journey, the crew navigated via Falmouth, Milford Haven, and Holyhead, encountering a variety of sea conditions.
The crew also assisted during a Coastguard incident in south Wales before transferring responsibilities to another RNLI lifeboat.
‘It is a great honour to bring Douglas station’s first 25-knot lifeboat home,’ said Cowin.
‘The crew have worked hard throughout the journey, putting their training into practice and experiencing the boat in a variety of conditions.’
RNLI officials are encouraging members of the public, local residents, and visitors to gather along the quayside to welcome the new vessel and its crew upon arrival.