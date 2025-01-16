Hundreds of children will begin training for the Isle of Man’s largest multi-sport event, the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games, next week.
Participants, aged six to 15, can attend regular coaching in two of the 16 sports on offer until mid-March, before choosing which to focus on at the Games in May.
This year, racewalking (available to children in Year 3-9) and volleyball (aimed at children in Year 5-8) have been added to the programme, bringing new opportunities to the more established sports such as swimming and football.
A multi-sport offering for children with additional needs also ensures inclusivity.
Training sessions delivered by qualified coaches will start on Monday, January 20. More information and details of how to register can be found on the Manx Youth Games website.
The initiative encourages children to continue with sport after the event by joining community clubs and promotes the importance of teamwork and other life skills.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I'm honoured to endorse this initiative, which empowers young people to embrace their sporting potential, and I’d like to thank our sponsor for their support.
‘The Sporting Club Manx Youth Games aligns perfectly with Our Island Plan's commitment to lifelong learning and sustainability.’
A spokesman for the event’s sponsors, Sporting Club, added: ‘We are delighted to support one of the highlights of the Manx sporting calendar and to confirm our commitment to the Manx Youth Games for the next three years.
‘The Games showcase the island’s dedication to community sport at its best, through the work of Manx Sport and Recreation, volunteers, coaches and parents. We hope that everybody involved has a fantastic time during the whole event, particularly on the day.’
The main Games event will be held at the National Sports Centre on Saturday, May 10.