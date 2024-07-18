A 72-year-old retiree from the Isle of Man, Gordon Drinkwater, has set off on an inspiring 172-mile cycling challenge to raise funds for the Manx charity Breast Cancer Now.
Gordon, from Port Erin, will be cycling from Whitehaven to South Shields over three days, beginning today (Thursday).
Gordon lost his mother to the disease many years ago, and his wife was diagnosed 18 years ago.
Fortunately, after treatment, his wife Glynis is now in good health and enjoying life.
Motivated by these personal experiences, Gordon has dedicated himself to raising much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Now.
Gordon began cycling in 2020 during the pandemic as a means to stay fit.
His passion for cycling soon turned into an endeavor.
Last year, he successfully raised £1,300 through a cycling challenge from Liverpool to Chester and back.
This week’s 172-mile challenge marks another milestone in his fundraising efforts.
But Gordon's mission doesn't stop here. In August, he plans to undertake another cycling challenge from Chester to Hereford, a distance of approximately 100 miles, linking two RAF bases where he once served.
This ride is a testament to his enduring commitment to the cause and his determination to make a difference.
Gordon said: ‘Raising funds for research into this terrible disease is really important to me and my family especially as Breast Cancer Now has a goal "that by 2050 everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and live well" so I want to help them get closer to that goal.’
Gordon's remarkable journey has garnered support from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company through their Manx Community Assistance (MCA) scheme.
This initiative aims to support community efforts that enhance the quality of life for island residents and assist charitable organisations and good causes, both locally and internationally. The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company expressed their pride in supporting Gordon.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are pleased to be able to support Gordon with his fundraising effort for an extremely important cause’.
Residents of the Isle of Man and supporters of Breast Cancer Now can follow Gordon’s progress and contribute to his fundraising efforts by visiting his JustGiving page HERE.