Manxman launches for first time in South Korea, bang on schedule

The new Steam Packet vessel, the Manxman, has taken to the water for the first time in South Korea.

It follows the completion of the dry building phase of the new vessel, which is scheduled to go into service next spring.

A statement by the ferry operator said: ‘Despite the extreme challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, Manxman floated out of drydock on June 14, exactly on schedule. The custom-built vessel was taken by tugs to an outfitting berth where the next phase of the build has commenced.’

Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘The contract with the shipyard was signed two years ago now, in that contract June 14, 2022 was specified for the launch of Manxman and we are immensely proud as a company to have achieved that milestone.

‘This has been achieved despite facing closed borders, travel restrictions and global supply chain issues. For everyone working on the project this is a remarkable achievement.’