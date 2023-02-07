Manxman Marcus Simpson will make his debut at this summer's TT, competing in both Supersport and Supertwin categories.
Simpson had a breakthrough year in 2022.
The 24-year-old took a string of top-10 finishes on his debut at the Southern 100 and also enjoyed a successful season competing in Ireland. Finishing second overall in the Senior Support Championship, highlights included victory at the Skerries 100 on his Yamaha R6 along with second place finishes at the Kells and Armoy Road Races.
Simpson will campaign the Atherstone Accident and Repair Centre Yamaha R6 in the two 4-lap Supersport Races along with the LMR Racing Kawasaki in the Supertwin encounters.
'Growing up in the island and as a proud Manxman, competing at the TT has always been a dream of mine and I’m really excited about the challenge and the prospect of racing around the Mountain Course.'
'I’ve been doing plenty of laps in the van and I’ve been watching onboard laps for years. I’m also fortunate to have Nick Jefferies [1993 Formula One TT Race winner] as a family friend who’s been helping me prepare.'
'There aren’t any expectations from anyone in my debut year and I can be anonymous, just going out in each session doing my own thing and putting in as many laps as possible. My aims are simple – to qualify for all my races, to finish all of them and to enjoy myself.'
The TT is part of a busy calendar for Simpson with two trips to Spain for testing followed by outings at the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and a debut at the North West 200 in May.