Its transfer of ownership was done today at 11.40am South Korean Time.
Lars Ugland, chairman of the board of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, signed the official documentation to complete the transfer of ownership on behalf of the company.
Mr HR Kim, president and chief executive of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard signed on behalf of the builders.
The vessel is now in the charge of Captain Andy Atkinson and chief engineer Dean Ellis, for final preparations for departure on Saturday, May 13.
Manxman will be docking on the south coast of England at the end of the delivery voyage in order for some final fixtures and fittings to be added.
Its expected arrival in the Isle of Man will be ‘towards the end of June’, says the Steam Packet.
It explained that this historic moment brings to a close the build phase of the project that began with the selection of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in July 2020.
The first metal for the build was cut in August 2021, the keel laid on Christmas Eve of the same year and the hull, then named HMD8311, floated for the first time in March 2022 and was officially launched in June 2022. Sea trials were completed at the end of April 2023.
Reflecting on the moment, James Royston, fleet operations manager of the Steam Packet, and project manager for the Manxman build said: ‘It has been a honour to be involved in this landmark investment for the company and the island. It is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved that Manxman has gone from a design on a computer screen to a completed vessel in less than two years.
‘It has been a pleasure working with the team at Hyundai Mipo, our site supervision team Sea Quest Marine, naval architects Houlder’s, insurers Lloyd’s Registry and most importantly the officers and crew of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company who have been on site since the block erection stage.’
As well as the team on site in South Korea, the build has been an effort that has been supported by staff across the company in the Isle of Man, and a large number of other organisations such as the Isle of Man Ship Registry, the Red Ensign Group of British Shipping Registers, insurance companies, legal professionals and the Isle of Man Government’s Treasury department, amongst many others.
Managing director Brian Thomson added: ‘This is the first new build vessel the Company has commissioned since Ben-my-Chree joined the fleet in 1998, so the culmination of the build phase really is a seminal moment for everyone involved. A lot of hard work has gone into achieving this milestone and it’s certainly a time to celebrate that.
‘As the build phase ends we now turn the focus on delivering Manxman to the Irish Sea and beginning the process of getting it ready for service. There’s the small matter of over 10,000 sea miles, approximately 23 days at sea and six different ports of call before Manxman arrives in UK waters.
‘Our crew are excited about having the chance to handle the newest ship in the fleet, and the voyage will give them a great opportunity to get to know Manxman and we’re sure they’ll do us proud.’