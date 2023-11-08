The departure times of the next two overnight Manxman sailings from Heysham to Douglas have been brought forward.
The times of these sailings have changed due to 'tidal restrictions at Heysham Port'.
Tonight's overnight sailing from Heysham, which was scheduled to leave at 2:15am, will now leave 35 minutes earlier at 1:40am.
Passengers are requested to check in no later than 1am.
Friday morning's scheduled 2:15am sailing has also been brought forward, setting off at 1:50am.
Passengers are again advised to check in no later than 1am.