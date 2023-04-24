The Steam Packet says its new flagship vessel, Manxman, has passed its sea trials with flying colours and will be leaving for British waters next month.
Manxman had originally been planned to arrive in the island before TT this year but a gearbox fault discovered during its first sea trials delayed delivery.
Its new arrival date has yet to be confirmed.
The £78m ferry was built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.
Following work on its new gearbox, Manxman undertook comprehensive trials in the waters of the Korea Strait, between the South Korean mainland and the Japanese island of Tsushima.
On board were 150 people, made up of representatives of the shipyard, contractors, equipment suppliers, insurers and the Steam Packet’s own supervision team.
Over the course of 10 days, the ship’s sea handling, manoeuvrability, fuel consumption and speed were tested.
The sea trial was also an opportunity to test the many complex systems installed to manage almost every aspect of the vessel’s operation.
The vessel passed its trials comfortably, exceeding design parameters in some areas, said the Steam Packet.
Manxman will now be officially christened at a dockside ceremony on May 3.
The official handover to the Steam Packet will take place in Ulsan on May 10 and Manxman will then be made ready to depart for UK waters by May 12.
It is thought the delivery voyage will take about 30 days.
Manxman will not come directly to the Isle of Man, as it will make a short stop on the south coast of England for final installation of equipment, along with the artwork specially commissioned from Isle of Man-based artists.