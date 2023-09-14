The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced that the Manxman will have a later departure time thus morning.
The sailing, which was scheduled to leave at 8:45am this morning, will now depart at 10am.
This comes after a delay of the Ben-my-Chree sailing from Heysham to the island in the early hours of this morning, which was due to depart at 2:15am but only left at 4:06am.
The Steam Packet commented: 'The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is apologising to customers for delays caused by knock on effects of issues with another company’s vessel in Heysham Port overnight.
'This caused Ben-my-Chree’s arrival into the port and subsequent departure to be delayed. This, in turn, caused Manxman’s departure to be pushed back from 8:45am until 10am on Thursday.'
Due to the later departure time of the Manxman this morning, the 2:15pm return journey from Heysham to Douglas is also set to be delayed.
The Steam Packet continued: 'Unfortunately, the effect of the delays will continue to be felt on subsequent Heysham sailings throughout the day, with the company making every effort to catch up lost time and minimise disruption.'