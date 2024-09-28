Sunday’s Manxman’s sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled due to deteriorating weather.
The 8.45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham has fallen victim to the weather as has the return journey due to leave Heysham for Douglas at 2.15pm
The Steam Packet Company has already brought forward the Manannan sailing to Liverpool on Sunday by nearly six hours due to the weather.
Changes to tomorrow's Manannan sailings have been made with gusts of between 40-50mph expected.
The vessel’s 3pm departure to Liverpool will now leave Douglas at 9.15am, while the return crossing at 7.15pm has been brought forward to 1.15pm.
Ronaldsway Met Office says winds will steadily increase throughout Sunday ‘becoming strong from the southeast by the afternoon, then touching gale force in places’.