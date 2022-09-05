Manxman spots Shard climber through window
Manx businessman Paul Curphey witnessed an attempt by a free climber to ascend the Shard in London barefoot after spotting him through his window on the 40th floor.
Mr Curphey documented the climb, which occurred at 6am on Saturday, after spotting climber Adam Lockwood whilst he and his partner Treasaidh were in bed on holiday.
Speaking to the national press, Mr Curphey said: ‘He appeared, waving at the window, 40 floors up, already in the deep end so to speak.
‘We couldn’t help but urge him on to complete his mission.’
The Manxman then posted a video onto his Facebook page showing the free-climber’s ascent up the 1,017ft tall skyscraper.
The Metropolitan Police, who were called to the building at 5.38am on the day, later arrested 21-year-old Mr Lockwood on suspicion of trespass while two others were held on suspicion of causing public nuisance.
