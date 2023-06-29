The £78m vessel left Southampton’s Western Docks on Friday evening.
Manxman’s delivery voyage began in May and has seen the vessel cover more than 12,000 nautical miles through eight different seas in three different oceans.
As the journey has progressed to the west, Manxman’s crews have had to adjust their clocks 10 times to match local times zones.
Following her arrival in Douglas, the ship has to undergo inspections by the Isle of Man Ship Registry, including a test deployment of its marine evacuation system.