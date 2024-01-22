Tonight's 7.45pm Manxman crossing to Heysham is to depart Douglas as scheduled.
It comes after the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company had been forced to cancel majority of yesterday (Sunday) sailings and two sailings today (Monday).
The Manxman was due to leave the Isle of Man at 8.45am on Monday and arrive at the Lancashire Port by 12.30pm.
The return journey, leaving Heysham at 1.45pm, was also axed.
After a day spent sheltering off the coast of the North West of England, Manxman returned to Douglas at around 3.15pm this afternoon.
Six planned Steam Packet sailings, from tonight (Monday) until Wednesday morning appear to be at risk of being scrapped or delayed, but the company has said based on the latest weather forecast this evening's sailing will depart as scheduled.
Forecasted winds of up to 80mph closed roads, damaged buildings and prompted emergency services to put out 'do not travel unless necessary' warnings.