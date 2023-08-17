The Steam Packet;s new vessel Manxman is to carry passengers for the first time today.
The new flagship will leave Douglas at 8:45am sailing to Heysham, returning at 2:15pm
Travellers who are currently booked on the sailing will be joined by the winners of the public draw to be on board for the first passenger crossing. There were 50 names drawn at random to each win two tickets for the first service sailing, from over 6000 entries received.
The milestone moment will be the culmination of a project that began in 2019 as the company drew up specifications for replacing Ben-my-Chree.
Following public consultations many features requested by travellers, such as enhanced accessibility and better provision for pets were designed in from the start.
From today, passengers should be able to enjoy Manxman’s improved offering including a purpose designed children’s play area, enhanced retail spaces, café, eatery and bar, and new lounges including the Injebreck Exclusive pod lounge.
Manxman was built in Ulsan, South Korea, after a tendering process that included shipyards in Poland and Turkey.
Despite Covid, typhoons and global financial instability following the invasion of Ukraine, Manxman was delivered on budget in May before beginning her voyage to her home port of Douglas.
The inaugural sailing sets the pattern for Manxman’s first month of service as it operates the day time sailings to Heysham. Ben-my-Chree will continue to run the overnight service to allow Manxman time to bed-in before operating night time sailings to Heysham.
The evening departure from Douglas will move from 7.45pm to 8.15pm to allow for the changeover of vessels on the King Edward VIII Pier. It is expected the change over from day to night sailings will happen on September 17.
To ensure the company has an immediate backup vessel in case of any issues, Ben-my-Chree will continue in operation until Manxman takes over the schedule full time in mid-to-late October.
Manxman will, initially, sail on the Heysham route to the same timetable as Ben-my-Chree. However, from the start, Manxman’s design was intended to optimise it for more flexible operation and the Company is considering new ways to improve the service.