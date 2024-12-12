Walkers and cyclists are being warned a number of glens and plantations remain closed in the wake of the Storm Darragh devastation
It was initially reported more than 200 trees were toppled as a result of the storm over the weekend which saw gusts reach 80mph and left homes without power and roads shut.
It is likely there have been a lot more trees toppled now the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has assessed the areas.
It has led DEFA to closing a number of areas due to them either being unsafe or undergoing tree felling operations. There are issues over precarious trees, blocked paths or paths that have become unstable due to damage from trees.
It could mean a change of plan for anyone wishing to walk through Groudle Glen to get to the Santa train. Access from the and the two entrances on King Edward Road beach remains but the glen itself is closed from Whitebridge to the railway viaduct.
Other glens that remain closed are Colby Glen, Molly Quirk's Glen in Onchan, Tholt-y-Will Glen, Lower Silverdale Glen and Lower Dhoon Glen. There is also restricted access at Glen Elfin & Lhergy Frissel in Ramsey with the lower path closed.
At Glen Mooar there is only access to Spooyt Vane Waterfall via Ballaleigh Road.
South Barrule Plantation remains closed for tree clearance and harvesting. But DEFA intends to open two circular recreational routes at the northern and southern ends of the forest which will include access to the mountain bike skills area.
However, these routes will only be accessible once the tree clearance works are completed with work due to start imminently. All mountain bike trails are currently closed.
Archallagan Plantation also remains closed. The southern boundary forest road will be cleared of fallen and unsafe trees and partially reopened but only once the circular routes at South Barrule are cleared.
All mountain bike trails and the forest road in the north half of the Archallagan will remain closed until more substantial contract harvesting work can be organised.
Chibbanagh Plantation is open but some minor tree safety work start is due to start imminently. The main plantation road is passable with care but users are asked to comply with any signage and contractor instructions during works.
A section of the Millennium Way running through Sky Hill Plantation is closed for approximately a fortnight to allow tree clearing work.
But Cringle Plantation is accessible with care. Some forestry operations are set to be organised in in the woodland near the top of the Whisky Run.
Ballaugh and Tholt-y-Will Plantations are accessible with care but users are urged to proceed with care because of fallen trees.
Conrhenny Plantation is open but one forest track is blocked by fallen trees while Kerroodhoo Plantation is partially closed for harvesting.