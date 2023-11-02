A mhelliah to raise funds for Marown Association Football Club will be held at The Crosby Pub in Marown on Saturday from 7pm.
Well-known Manx auctioneer Boosh Kerruish is returning to host the event, with plenty of local produce, Marown memorabilia and various other bargains on offer.
Last year the club raised a grand total of £3,640, and are aiming to better that figure this year.
All funds raised will go towards the upkeep of the Marown Memorial Playing Fields and the general running of the club.
Everyone is welcome to attend and donations appreciated.