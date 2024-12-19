Applications are now open for volunteers to apply to be a marshal at the Southern 100 in 2025.
The Southern 100 Marshals Association needs marshals for next summer’s Blackford Pre-TT Classic Road Races and Southern 100 Road Races.
The association says: ‘Marshals are the backbone of the racing community, ensuring safety and smooth operations at every meeting.
‘Whether you’re a seasoned marshal or considering volunteering at the Billown Course for the first time, we warmly welcome you to join our team.
‘Full training will be provided to all, so no prior experience is required, just enthusiasm and a passion for road racing.’
Event sponsor Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has agreed to continue their discount scheme for eligible marshals in 2025, which ensures marshals can travel to the island at an affordable rate.
If you are an eligible marshal, you should have received your booking form by email. If you did not receive the email but believe you qualify, contact chief marshal Juan Crawley at: [email protected]