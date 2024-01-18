A youth worker in Onchan has received the Crosh Pobble Chonnaghyn award for his 17 years of volunteering.
Martin Macfarlane says he is ‘honoured’ and ‘surprised’ to have been recognised as part of the prestigious award.
The accolade, presented every two years, is traditionally given to Onchan residents who are deemed to have made a positive contribution to the local community.
Mr Macfarlane has predominately been involved with Kenyon’s Youth Cafe, which is based on the Main Road.
Talking about the cafe, Mr Macfarlane said: ‘Kenyons is open for anybody who’s of a high school age who wants to drop in at any time. It’s about offering a facility and somewhere for them to go.
‘It’s a service for them.
‘Rather than being in the parks or the glens, it’s a safe space where they can go and interact with each other.’
When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Mr Macfarlane said: ‘This work has always been a part of my life, and it’s not something I expected to receive recognition for.
‘I was honoured and surprised to be nominated, never mind to be chosen as the winner.
‘It’s great that they recognise youth work in Onchan, but it is all a team effort.
‘We have a wonderful team of people who are involved in this project.’