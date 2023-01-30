Central Mart’s annual machinery sale will be held on Saturday, February 4, in the Tynwald car park in St John’s.
The popular sale starts at 11am but there will be catering on site from 9am.
Sale entries so far include:
John Deere 1140 2DW tractor with loader kit
Wessex 5 Rotavator,
Power Take Off sweeper/collector for tractor,
Single-axle trailer with high sides and ramp (6’x4),
Bamford Hedge Trimmer Flail head
Kverneland 4 furrow reversible plough – auto reset
Combine Header Trailer
Two Honda Farm Quads, 10′ Krone Mower Conditioner
For further details call Peter on 454926.