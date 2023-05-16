Natalie Byron has chosen to support the Parrot Sanctuary, Live at Home Isle of Man and Douglas RNLI for the next 12 months.
The scheme was launched officially at a reception with representatives from each of the charities in attendance.
The mayor said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted. They’ve all come together today. They seem excited, we’re excited and we hope we can do them proud over the next year.’
The theme Cllr Byron selected for her time as mayor is ‘community and charity’ and the charities selected are ‘close to her heart’ and are a ‘vital’ part of the Douglas community.
She said: ‘There are different ways (to select charities). We were a little overwhelmed to start with because there were so many to consider. The Parrot Sanctuary came about as we wanted an animal charity and we know how much a small donation will impact what they’re doing.’
The Parrot Sanctuary has been going for over 25 years and is based in Patrick near Peel.
Sandy Casey, founder of the Parrot Sanctuary, said: ‘It’s just amazing. We never expected it and we’re really pleased.
‘We take in any parrots that their previous owners can no longer look after if they’re the larger parrots, go outside in an outside aviary.
‘The African greys and cockatoos are all in the house at the moment until we get some more funds together to get an aviary for them outside.’
Karen Winter, interim chief executive of Live at Home Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re ecstatic to be chosen by the mayor and it just fits so nicely with our ethos of trying to keep people home as long as possible and enrich their lives, so we’re very proud.
‘We are predominantly a befriending service but we do have people come in to ask for help in various ways that could be something physical like changing your light bulb to finding out about benefits, we try and assist wherever we can.’
Peter Washington, lifeboat operations manager for Douglas, said: ‘It’s a great honour to us. Douglas is the founding place for the RNLI, with Sir William Hillary.