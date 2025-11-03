A much-loved café in the heart of Douglas has been put up for sale after more than six years under the same ownership.
Café Delight, located on the steps at Victory Court off Prospect Hill, has become a well-established favourite among locals and office workers thanks to its homemade dishes, fresh bread, and warm welcome.
The current owner is stepping away from the business due to health reasons, creating what is being described as a ‘fully equipped, turnkey opportunity’ for new owners ready to take the reins.
Positioned between the town’s business district and main shopping street, the café owner says it enjoys a steady flow of customers throughout the week and boasts a loyal local following.
Its reputation has been built on a mix of sweet and savoury homemade food, including the café’s own daily-baked bread.
As part of the sale, the new owners will acquire the café’s established brand, menu intellectual property, website, and social media channels, which include more than 3,700 Facebook followers.
Café Delight’s website already has built-in features for online ordering and payment, offering potential for expansion under new ownership.
The site includes a sandwich bar, first-floor dine-in area, and an outdoor seating space providing extra capacity in warmer months.
Trading accounts for the past three years will be made available to serious buyers following the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.
The property is currently leased at £16,240 per year, with just under three years remaining on the existing lease.
The business is said to be priced for a quick sale, with flexibility around handover arrangements to ensure a smooth transition – including optional training for new owners if required.