From muddy matches at Colby AFC to leading her country, Becky’s journey has always been about teamwork. ‘I don’t feel personally successful. All successes have been shared with my teammates,’ she says. ‘I’ve had such a strong support system and their belief in me has been invaluable.’
She moved through the ranks from Colby to Peel AFC and the Centre of Excellence, but as the women’s game on the island faced more barriers, Becky began stepping up off the pitch too.
‘With limited opportunities here, it quickly became clear that those already involved in the game were best placed to shape its future,’ she says.
That future hasn’t come easy. A serious knee injury in 2019 left her sidelined for over a year. As someone who describes football as both a lifeline and an outlet, it hit hard.
‘Not being able to play the sport I love was incredibly difficult. But with rehab, many tears and lots of time on the sidelines with crutches, I made it back. I’ve never taken it for granted since.’
Despite the frustrations, Becky continues to lead the Isle of Man and Peel Women’s teams. At the Island Games, the Manx squad has consistently placed in the top four since 2001, a fact she’s proud of and one she believes is just the beginning.
‘My hope is to keep growing the game and showcasing the incredible talent we have here. With more regular training and fixtures, we could achieve even more.’
To Becky, leadership isn’t just about wearing the armband. It’s about speaking up, especially when it’s uncomfortable.
‘Change starts with people willing to be heard. If it matters to you, it’s worth speaking about.’
Inspired by her parents and driven by a passion for the game, she hopes future generations of girls won’t have to fight as hard for their place.
‘I’d love to see structures revisited to create better opportunities for girls and women here. Football has given me so much, and I want the same for others.’
Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign by Isle of Man Today’s sister brand Gef.im which recognises young people making a positive impact in their fields.
‘Being recognised as a Gef 30 Under 30 winner was a meaningful moment. ‘So many of us give our time for the love of the game. That’s what makes recognition like this feel really special.’
Her best advice? ‘Step out of your comfort zone. I wasn’t sure I’d enjoy football when I started, but it’s shaped who I am. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it.’