Today saw the Isle of Man come together for yet another Chips, Cheese & Gravy Day - a unique celebration that has quickly become a hallmark of Manx cuisine.
What began as a fun idea in 2018 by Gef, Media Isle of Man’s online news and lifestyle website, has grown into a beloved annual tradition that now sees spuds peeled by the barrel and cheese flying off local shelves.
Originally, the last Monday in January was just another date on the calendar.
But the creation of Chips, Cheese & Gravy Day has transformed it into an island-wide celebration of this simple yet irresistible dish.
Now, cafés, diners, and chippies from Douglas to Port Erin dedicate the day to serving up cheesy, gravy-laden chips, often at reduced prices to thank their loyal patrons.
The humble Manx potato sits at the core of this flavourful tradition, and few farms champion it better than Ballacain Farm in Ballaugh
Run by farmer Steven Radcliffe and his brother, the family operation raises cows and sheep but also dedicates acres to potatoes - an essential ingredient in this national favourite.
‘We keep a close eye on them from planting to harvest,’ Steven explains.
‘It’s all about ensuring the best-quality tubers for our local chippies.’
According to Steven, the process begins in March, when the potatoes are planted.
By July, they’re typically ready for harvest, which continues right through to October. Once lifted, they’re stored in a purpose-built barn designed to keep them fresh for up to nine months.
Throughout the year, Steven and his family bag and deliver their spuds to local eateries - a lifeline for places like The Terrace Chippy in Douglas, which prepares enormous batches of chips in anticipation of Chips, Cheese & Gravy Day.
Mark Handley, whose family has been in the fish-and-chip trade since 1981, says it’s astonishing to see how this once little-known dish has become a best-seller.
‘You never seen it at all in the first decade of doing it,’ he recalls.
‘Then all of a sudden, we’ve seen it developing.
‘We used to grate our own cheese, then we had to buy it grated because we couldn’t keep up.’
For this year’s celebration, The Terrace Chippy offered discounted portions of chips, cheese, and gravy and were expecting to go through around 15 barrels of spuds in just one day.
The scene was much the same across the island, with other eateries participating in the festivities.
For many, it’s a chance to show off their culinary take on this hearty combo - and to bring the community together over a plate of comfort food.
The tradition also highlights the strong relationship between local farmers and food businesses, proving that fresh, homegrown ingredients are at the core of Manx dining culture.
And if the long queues and smiling faces were anything to go by, this annual feast of cheesy, gravy-covered chips will keep bringing people together for many more years to come.