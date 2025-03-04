15 candidates will compete this morning for a place on the Isle of Man's Legislative Council, with MHKs set to decide who will fill four available seats in the scrutiny body.
The Legislative Council, the upper chamber of Tynwald, plays a key role in reviewing legislation alongside the House of Keys.
Initially, 16 candidates were nominated for election, but the withdrawal of Brian Holt has reduced the field to 15.
Candidates required a proposer, a seconder, and at least two additional supporters from the House of Keys to stand for election.
Voting will take place in a ballot among MHKs today, determining who will serve a five-year term on the Council.
But who are the candidates hoping to secure a seat?
PROFILES
Behavioural therapist Julia Bell says that she was inspired to put herself forward for the role after submitting a Petition of Redress on Tynwald day in 2020, requesting for better identification and provision for children with or at risk of having dyslexia, which was then picked up by the DESC.
Rob Mercer states that he is eager to build on his five years of experience on the Council, while also citing his suitability for the role because of his vast experience in the IT industry.
For Douglas North MHK Robert William (Bill) Henderson has also highlighted the importance of his eight years of experience on the Council, saying that he has ‘many more political and community matters I wish to address, with my customary drive, energy and commitment’.
IT professional Mark Cleator has said he has been motivated to stand after being subject to various pieces of island legislation in his private life which ‘have not been thoroughly examined’, while also citing an increase in interest in local politics.
Looking towards the political sphere to continue her career, civil servant and TT marshal Claire Newall says that she has applied for the role so she can ‘offer more to the island’ than she is currently doing within her role at Manx Care.
The island’s ‘Children Champion’ Kerry Sharpe is another MLC who is looking to re-claim her seat, and has referred back to her seven years of experience on the Council which has seen her examine over 80 pieces of legislation.
Frontline social worker Kirstie Morphet has detailed her desire to move on from helping people ‘on an individual scale’ to being part of positive change on a larger scale.
Former MHK for Garff Martyn Perkins has detailed his five years of experience from 2016 to 2021, including his role as Chair of the Office of Fair Trading when Brexit was announced, while stating that he ‘misses the political arena’.
Engineer and businessman Gary Clueit has stated that he has no interest in being paid for the role, and wishes to volunteer his services simply to ‘give back to the island’ after him and his wife received a warm welcome when they moved here in 2019.
Retired senior marine engineer Andrew Jones states that he would bring ‘unique experience’ to the role, highlighting how he has worked with colleagues from more than 50 nationalities and has embraced diverse cultures.
Isle of Man Financial Services Authority board member Peter Reid has stated he believes his track record of being a business leader and his involvement in the finance sector make him suitable for the role, while saying he would like to increase the ‘timelines’ of legislation.
Barry Duncan has also highlighted his 24-year career leading international agencies such as ‘Theatre Agency’ and ‘Kreate’, calling on his global contacts and the increased diversity he would bring to the Council.
Former radio station boss Ron Berry has recently completed the sale of 3FM Limited, and calls on his ongoing interest in politics which saw him put himself forward for the role of an MHK back in 2006.
Matthew Gough states that he has a ‘life-long commitment’ to the Isle of Man having been born and raised in the island, while also detailing his extensive career in various roles within the maritime sector.
Senior practitioner in the Department of Home Affairs, Barry Carbis, has also highlighted his experience of Isle of Man legislation, which includes him regularly speaking within the Isle of Man Courts.