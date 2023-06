He has brought with him pictures of some of the bikes he has worked on. One of them, he remembers, belonged to a good friend. He recalls: ‘I had a friend, he’s dead now, he was 95 when he died and he owned the bike that broke the world record in 1961. He averaged 109 miles an hour for 24 hours on a bike with an engine like mine. Then he came back and won the Thruxton 500, then he went to Barcelona and won the Barcelona 24 hours. BMW gave him a gold Rolex. He gave it to me because he was a good friend of mine and he was impressed with what I did. Sadly someone pinched it!’