They were all sworn-in during a special ceremony on Tuesday, December 3 at the Courts of Justice in Douglas.
The swearing-in event was hosted His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lt General Sir John Lorimer while his Honour First Deemster Andrew Corlett officiated the ceremony.
The new magistrates, who will also be known as Justices of the Peace or JPs, are Daniel Bonett, Gráinne Burns, James Mylchreest, Rachael Cringle and Katie Farrall.
They were all selected for the roles through an open recruitment process, which began earlier in the year.
Those being sworn in on Tuesday have already undertaken their initial training and will now take up their duties on the bench starting today (Friday).