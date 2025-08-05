The Manx Aviation and Military Museum is having its most successful year to date.
Not only has the museum had record visitor numbers this year it has also recently received a Tripadvisor ‘Travellers’ Choice’ award – its eighth in succession.
The award shows that is is in the top 10% of attractions worldwide and maintains its position as the island’s top-ranked heritage attraction based on Tripadvisor reviewers’ comments and star ratings.
The Ronaldsway-based museum’s director Ivor Ramsden MBE said: ‘What makes this award so special is that we are all volunteers and the museum is funded by donations from our visitors – we don’t cost the taxpayer a penny – so this recognition means an awful lot to us and shows that our hard work is paying off.
‘This is our 25th year and right from the beginning our visitor numbers have grown every year with the exception of the Covid years.
‘Last year we exceeded 8,000 visitors and I am astonished to see that from April to July this year the numbers have gone up by a whacking 25%.
‘People are very complimentary about the museum and leave some lovely comments in our visitors book and online.
‘Many of the comments praise our volunteers and I must thank them for giving our visitors a warm welcome and helping them with their enquiries.
‘We have a great team here and we would welcome anyone who might like to join us as a volunteer; it’s very rewarding and you can learn a lot from the visitors.
‘We shall be marking our 25th anniversary later in the year but plans must remain top secret for now!’
The museum is open daily throughout the summer from 10am to 4.30pm and the Manx Airlines ATP aircraft is open every weekend. Admission is free.