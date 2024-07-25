Three women spent years making the trip from north Wales to the Isle of Man every day during the summer.
One of their typical summer day trips was captured by a camera crew for a segment on the BBC Nationwide programme which aired 50 years ago.
That footage was recently re-published online by the BBC Archive service and paints a charming picture of the island’s leisure industry in days gone by.
The chummy triumvirate were season ticket holders for the Llandudno to Douglas steamship, the TSS Mona’s Isle V.
The passenger vessel was the fifth ship in the line's history to bear the name and was operated by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company from 1951 to 1980.
In the segment, the camera crew joined the trio for their 795th sea voyage to the island’s capital - a journey they had made every single day of the sailing season, around 57 days in total and their daily routine for an estimated 15 years.
And despite the fact the pals were repeat visitors on the ferry, the programme describes them as ‘bubbling with excitement’ for the trip.
Once in Douglas, the ladies would have their day planned out.
According to the programme, Mrs Lee rushes off to see her cousin, shop-owner Mrs Smith would scour the capital’s shops while Mrs Simpson would make a beeline for her favourite cafe.
Once done in Douglas, the trio would return to Mona’s Isle which would arrive back in Llandudno at around 8.30pm.
When interviewed, the ladies said they loved the sea and the people they would meet traveling to and from the island.
And despite the repetitive nature of the day trip, the group were adamant that they never got bored of the journey or their own company.
One even said it was ‘terribly upsetting’ when the boat was cancelled, adding ‘we don’t know what to do with ourselves.’
Another of the ladies told the cameras that the trip ‘makes a nice change from being in Llandudno all the time.’
The third added: ‘We get to meet people and we look forward to it. Then we have all the winter off it and then we come back fresh again.’
The footage has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times since it was posted on social media by the BBC Archives last week.