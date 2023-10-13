A memorial walk held on Saturday has raised £600 for a brain tumour charity.
Held by the ‘Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity’, the memorial walk looked to pay tribute to all brain tumour sufferers on the Isle of Man, both past and present, while raising money for the charity.
The charity was set up in 2009 by Naseem Pishvaie, who was a brain tumour sufferer herself.
The walk started at 2pm at the Bottleneck car park, then participants headed along Douglas Promenade to the beach huts for freshly made cupcakes and hot beverages.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘The event was very well-attended by brain tumour sufferers and families who have lost someone to a brain tumour.
‘Those attending were able to share their memories of loved ones and the happy times they spent together.
‘The event raised well in access of £600 which will be used to support suffering island residents when needed through financial aid.
‘The charity also funds psychological support which is a joint venture with island charity Minds Matters.
‘They purchase medical equipment, fund research and create awareness of the signs and symptoms of a brain tumour.’
If you wish to learn more about the charity, you can visit its website at www.naseemsmanxbraintumourcharity.co.uk.