A 34-year-old Douglas man has admitted trying to smuggle cocaine, MDMA tablets, MDMA 'crystal', and ketamine into the island.
Arron Marc Glover was arrested at the Sea Terminal as he arrived from Heysham on June 18.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Glover, who lives at Oakhill Court, travelled to the island in a black Mercedes, which is registered to him, on the ferry from Heysham on June 18.
He was stopped by Customs and Excise officers and detained for a search.
They found a plant pot in the boot of the car, which had been sealed with wax, to give the impression that it was a candle.
However, inside the pot, the officers found 328.8 grams of cocaine, 27.7 grams of MDMA 'crystal', 499.7 grams of ketamine, and 100 MDMA tablets.
Glover was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions during an interview.
In court, he pleaded guilty to four counts of importing drugs to the island and four counts of possessing them with intent to supply.
Prosecutor Mr Kane submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the higher court.
The defendant was represented by advocate Louise Cooil, who agreed that sentencing should take place at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Glover will make his first appearance at the higher court on July 12.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.