A 45-hour weather warning is now in place as the island braces itself for the possibility of snow.
The Met Office yellow alert kicked-in at 3pm yesterday (Sunday) and covers the Isle of Man in its entirety.
Forecasters are warning residents that parts of the island could be hit by wintry showers during today (Monday), particularly on higher ground and the south east.
Islanders woke-up this morning to reports of icy patches in parts.
One road is currently shut due to the weather and the police are urging drivers to take care while travelling on others.
The yellow weather warning is due to expire at 12 noon tomorrow (Tuesday).
The warning from the Met Office reads: 'Snow or hail showers will become more frequent and widespread later tomorrow (Monday) afternoon before generally dying out overnight into Tuesday.
'Turning slightly less cold during Tuesday with rain or sleet for a time.'