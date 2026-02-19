Police are appealing for witnesses after two men sustained serious injuries during an incident at a Douglas bar.
The incident happened at Oscar’s on Victoria Street on Sunday, 8 February 2026.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary said the disturbance began in the male toilets, where one man was assaulted and suffered a serious injury.
The incident then continued outside the premises, where a second person also sustained a serious injury.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/1682/26. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.