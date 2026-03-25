Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office have issued an 11-hour yellow weather warning for icy patches across the Isle of Man.
The warning comes into force at 10pm tonight (Wednesday, March 25) and remains in place until 9am tomorrow (Thursday, March 26).
According to Forecasters, the areas most at risk include high ground above 1,000ft as well as sheltered valleys, where colder conditions are more likely to lead to ice forming.
While a few wintry showers may continue to affect parts of the island through Wednesday afternoon and evening, any accumulations are expected to be slight.
However, conditions are set to change overnight as skies begin to clear and winds ease.
Forecasters say this combination of clear intervals and light winds will allow temperatures to drop, increasing the likelihood of icy patches developing on untreated surfaces that remain damp from earlier precipitation.
Conditions are expected to improve later on Thursday morning as temperatures gradually rise and daylight helps to reduce the risk of ice.