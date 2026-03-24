The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wintry showers and ice affecting parts of the Isle of Man.
The warning, issued this afternoon, covers higher roads on the island and is in place from 3am to midday on Wednesday, March 25.
Forecasters say temperatures will drop overnight, with scattered showers developing late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
These showers are expected to turn wintry, with small accumulations of snow or hail possible on the island’s highest roads, particularly above 700 to 1,000 feet.
There is also a risk of ice forming for a time, which could make driving conditions hazardous in exposed areas.