An amber weather alert for coastal overtopping has been issued for parts of the Isle of Man, with the Ronaldsway Met Office warning of significant wave overtopping and debris on exposed coasts on Tuesday.
The warning was issued today (Monday) but will be in force from 10.30am until 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 3.
Forecasters say strong easterly winds, combined with a large high tide at approximately 12.24pm, are expected to result in significant overtopping of waves at a number of locations around the island. Debris is also likely to be brought ashore.
The whole of Douglas Promenade is expected to be particularly susceptible, with Laxey and Ramsey promenades also at risk.
Other locations which may be affected include the western parts of Castletown Promenade and Shore Road.
While the tide at its peak will be close to the top of some of the island’s most prone harbours and quaysides, the Met Office has said no notable flooding is expected in those areas.
The amber warning follows a yellow coastal overtopping warning which was issued earlier on Monday and remains in place until 2am on Tuesday.
That earlier warning covered Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey promenades, the western part of Shore Road in Rushen, and to a lesser extent Castletown Promenade, with slight overtopping expected around high tides.
Forecasters have also indicated that fresh or strong east to south-east winds are likely to continue through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, combined with fairly large high tides, meaning further coastal overtopping warnings may be issued.