Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a fresh weather alert for later today (Tuesday).
The original alert for Storm Chandra has now finished (at midday).
The storm’s strong gusts brought down several trees, closed roads, and disrupted travel on and off the island.
Forecasters have now issued a yellow warning for coastal overtopping, affecting Douglas and Castletown promenades, parts of Shore Road in Rushen, and, to a lesser extent, Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
Gale‑force south-easterly winds may cause minor overtopping and debris around the next high tide at 5.50pm.
The warning is in effect from 4pm to 7.30pm, with neap tides helping to reduce the risk of significant impacts.