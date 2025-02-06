Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather warning as freezing temperatures are set to continue tonight (Thursday) and into tomorrow (Friday).
It comes after a yellow alert overnight and into this morning prompted Police into issuing a plea for motorists to take care in the early hours as the island’s roads were particularly icy.
This fresh yellow alert for frost and ice comes into force at 6pm this evening until 11am tomorrow.
Forecasters say the areas most at risk are at higher ground, mainly above 1000ft, as well as sheltered low-lying spots in central and western parts of the island.
The Met Office say that with clear skies, road surface temperatures are expected to fall close to or slightly below freezing this evening and tonight, giving a risk of frost or icy patches forming on untreated surfaces, particularly where roads remain damp or wet from run-off/seepage.
Looking ahead, frost and icy conditions are excepted to stick around until at least Monday next week.