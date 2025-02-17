This latest yellow warning comes into force at 6pm today (Monday) and will be in place until midday tomorrow.
A spokesperson at the Met Office said: ‘There is a further risk of road surface temperatures falling close to or slightly below freezing tonight, giving a risk of ice on any untreated surfaces.
‘The areas most at risk are higher ground above around 1000FT.
‘Outbreaks of rain will also develop towards midnight, with a risk of falling as sleet or snow over higher ground (mainly above around 1000ft), and although accumulations are expected to be small, this will further enhance the risk of ice.’
Looking ahead, forecasters say it will be cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle through the morning tomorrow, but this then clearing to become largely dry the rest of the day and with some brightness developing.
It will however remain windy with a strong southeast wind and a top temperature of 7°C.
It’s a similar story on Wednesday with it remaining largely cloudy but with outbreaks of rain at times.