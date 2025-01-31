Ronaldsway Met Office has issued two weather warnings ahead of the weekend where temperatures are expected to plummet.
The first yellow alert for frost and ice comes into force at 7pm tonight (Friday) as clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall close to zero this evening before recovering slightly overnight as the southerly wind strengthens.
This warning is in place until 3am tomorrow (Saturday).
Forecasters say icy patches will form in many, even low lying places.
The second yellow alert, for coastal overtopping, will be in place from 11.30am tomorrow (Saturday) until 3am on Sunday.
The Met Office say strong southerly winds, accompanied by large spring tides are expected to cause waves and debris to wash onto exposed roads and promenades over the weekend, around the times of high water (Saturday 1.13pm and Sunday 1.36am).
It adds that the areas most likely to be affected are Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, and central and northern Douglas Promenade.