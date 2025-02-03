Forecasters have issued a warning for strong waves which could affect certain coastal areas in the Isle of Man.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued a 16-hour weather alert for ‘coastal overtopping’ which kicks in at 1pm today (Monday).
The warning will expire at around 5am on Tuesday.
According to forecasters, three areas are at risk during the warning period - namely Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade and Northern Douglas Promenade.
A spokesperson at Ronaldsway said: ‘Strong south-southwest winds will bring waves and debris onto exposed roads and promenades around the times of high water this afternoon and tomorrow morning. The amount of water and debris is likely to greater overnight into Tuesday.
‘High water 2:45pm Monday afternoon and 3:15am Tuesday morning.’