The alert will last four hours and will kick-in during the window for the current amber warning for snowy conditions.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway predict that a large high at 3pm on Sunday accompanied with fresh northeast winds will cause waves to wash onto exposed roads and promenades.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: ‘The areas affected will be Ramsey promenade, and the southern end of Douglas promenade.
‘This warning is particularly being issued because of the ongoing parking on Douglas promenade.’
The yellow weather warning kicks-in at 1pm on Sunday and lasts until 5pm.
Meanwhile, the island is bracing itself for a separate amber weather warning for snow which kicks-in late on Saturday.
The warning means people should be prepared with disruption likely which could cause travel delays, road closures and power cuts.
The alert will be in place from 11pm on Saturday until 3am on Monday.