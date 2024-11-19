The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued an all-island yellow warning for hail, sleet and ice overnight.
Following yesterday’s two warnings, with many waking up this morning and feeling the chill, islanders can expect more of the same tomorrow morning.
Originally, the Met Office warned of snow and sleet on higher ground, but later added a second yellow alert for rain, sleet and snow.
Snow could be seen falling and sticking on the hills last night, with some still visible this morning.
The latest yellow warning – which means ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays - is in place from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) until 10am on Wednesday.
A Ronaldsway Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Occasional hail or sleet showers, with snow over the hills, will develop early tonight with 1 to 3cm accumulations possible above 1000ft with temporary accumulations down to 300ft.
‘While showers are possible anywhere areas most affected will be the south of the island.
‘Temperatures will fall close to zero over the hills, with icy patches above 1000ft, and down to sea level in areas well sheltered from the strong northwest wind.’
Looking ahead, we can expect some sunshine on Wednesday but also a few wintry showers, with a top temperature of 6°C.
Thursday will be largely cloudy with the risk of a few wintry showers once again.