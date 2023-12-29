The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber weather warning covering the Isle of Man as heavy rain and gale-force winds are expected to batter parts of the island.
The 'be prepared' alert comes into force at 7am tomorrow (Saturday, December 30) and expires seven hours later at 2pm. .
According to the Met Office, a band of heavy rain is expected to sweep across the island on Saturday morning, drenching areas with up to 40 mm of rain over high ground.
And the fresh deluge could cause standing water and localised flooding in parts, especially in areas hit by recent downpours.
There's also a 'slight' chance that strong to 'gale force' winds could scatter debris and send waves crashing onto promenades, roads and pavements in exposed coastal areas, according to the Met Office.
According to the Met Office alert, the areas 'at risk' of weather problems include Douglas promenade (including parking areas on the prom), Laxey promenade, Ramsey promenade, Shore Road in Rushen and Castletown promenade.