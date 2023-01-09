The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and possible flooding tomorrow (Tuesday).
It said: 'Rain will affect the island for much of the day, falling heavy at times through the morning, with 10-15mm of rainfall expected across the island but a risk of 20-30mm over higher ground.
'This may lead to areas of standing water along roads and possibly some localised flooding.
'The heavier bursts will clear by midday, though the rain will continue into the afternoon, becoming lighter and patchier.'