A few showers are likely later this evening and overnight which will fall as sleet or snow over hills above approximately 1,200 feet.
This may leave a slight covering on the highest roads
Air temperatures overnight will generally remain above freezing, however, ground temperatures are likely to fall sub-zero in places sheltered from a fresh southwesterly wind which will fall lighter toward the end of the night.
Some icy patches are therefore possible on roads in sheltered places especially central and eastern areas.