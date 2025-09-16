A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain which is set to hit the island overnight into Wednesday.
The yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office and is in place from midnight until 10am.
The warning is in place island-wide with the Met Office saying: ‘Persistent and quite heavy rain tonight, clearing tomorrow morning. Totals generally around 10-20mm, but 30mm on some hills. This will give a risk of a little localised flooding for a time.’
Yellow warnings mean bad weather could cause travel delays, disruption and minor damage.
Last week there were weather warnings in place for coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding due to high tides and strong winds.
For the rest of Tuesday, it should remain dry before cloud increases into the evening. There are highs of 17C.
After the heavy rain overnight, Wednesday should end up dry and bright although more rain will come in overnight. Temperatures will reach 18C.
It will be more cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times on Thursday with highs of 17C and it will be a similar story on Friday.
As we head into Saturday, there will be a risk of rain at times with highs of 15C.
There will be strong winds at times throughout the week.