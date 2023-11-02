Ronaldsway Met Office has rescinded a yellow weather warning for heavy rain today.
It comes after the entire island was expected to be affected, with it announced yesterday that adverse conditions would begin from 6am today (Thursday) until 11.59pm.
There is now no weather warning in place for today.
The outlook for today is now mostly cloudy, with a few scattered outbreaks of rain likely for a time, then later this evening it will be dry.
The Met Office added: 'Fresh to strong north or northwest winds, so feeling cold with the maximum temperature 10 Celsius.
'Tonight will then be dry with tomorrow seeing sunny intervals but also a risk of showers in places. Fresh to strong northwest winds, the top temperature 12 Celsius'.