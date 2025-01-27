Having waved goodbye to Storm Eowyn over the weekend and with the Isle of Man settling back into relative calm, the Met Office has issued a new advisory for windy conditions today.
Although far less intense, a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping remains in effect until midday.
Forecasters say that strong south-southeast winds coupled with a high sea swell will lead to minor overtopping of waves and slight debris along exposed coasts and promenades this morning (Monday).
The overtopping could be at its worse at high tide, around 10am.
The Met Office say the areas most likely to be impacted are the central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown prom, Shore Road Rushen, Laxey prom and to a lesser extent Ramsey prom.
Isle of Man Today understands that Port Jack has been shut due to the coastal overtopping.
Bus Vannin say it will be diverting their services, using Summerhill Road, Strathallan Road to serve Onchan and vice versa until the road at Port Jack is safe to reopen.
This latest weather alert, which came into force at 8am today, comes off the back of a chaotic end to last week.
Gusts of more than 100mph were recorded on Snaefell, while winds topped more than 80mph elsewhere bringing down countless trees and forcing many island roads to be blocked.
Looking ahead, forecasters at Ronaldsway predict that the strong winds might settle over the next couple days.