Met Office’s yellow weather warning
Monday 12th September 2022 6:08 am
Douglas at 7.06am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping and minor harbour flooding.
High tide is at 1.18pm.
The forecast from Andy Roberts.
Cloudy with hill fog and occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle this morning, becoming dry and brighter during the afternoon.
Light westerly winds will quickly turn northwest then freshen this afternoon, temperatures up to 18C.
Outlook
Dry and settled for the next few days with bright or sunny spells but a locally fresh northwest wind at times.
Sunrise: 6:45am Today Sunset: 7:43pm Today
