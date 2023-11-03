One MHK says the Isle of Man should take steps to make sure it is on the ‘right side of history’ when it comes to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher wrote to the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan urging him to support a ceasefire.
In a UN General Assembly vote last week, the UK was one of 45 countries that abstained from voting in favour or against the resolution.
There were 120 countries which voted in support of a ceasefire and 14 countries that voted against. The assembly adopted the resolution which called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.
Ms Faragher said online that the UK abstained from voting in the Isle of Man’s name, calling it shameful.
She told Manx Radio: ‘My stance as a peace advocate is that we need to call a ceasefire, allow for humanitarian aid to enter the area to the level that is needed and follow what the United Nations are telling us.’
She said that the Isle of Man has to work within its sphere, adding ‘we have a relationship with the United Kingdom’.
‘In 2002 when the war in Iraq was ongoing, the Jersey government passed a motion that they did not support the war, and it wasn’t in their name’, she said.
‘There are actions that we can take to make sure that we are on the right side of history and it might have a small influence.
‘I wrote an email to the Chief Minister and I requested whether he would liaise with other Chief Ministers of Jersey and Guernsey, if there would be appetite for lobbying the United Kingdom to call for a ceasefire.’
But Mr Cannan said that international issues are the UK’s responsibility and not for the Isle of Man to interfere with, according to Ms Faragher.